President Donald Trump’s campaign is reportedly “increasingly worried” about the early vote count in Ohio, which give Vice President Joe Biden a slight advantage, ABC News reported Tuesday night.

“Our team is in touch with sources close to the president and I got to tell you, we are hearing that the Trump campaign is becoming increasingly worried right now about what they are seeing in that state there,” ABC News senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega reported. “They are working here in the White House in these war rooms where they are watching this return — these returns come in and they are becoming increasingly nervous about what they are seeing out of Ohio.”

“One senior source telling our team it’s much closer than it should be,” Vega continued. “They’re kicking themselves, frankly, for not having gone there more. The Trump team did not hold any rallies in Ohio over 2020 compared to holding five in Pennsylvania just this past weekend alone. They had to cut ad spending there in the final weeks because of this cash crunch that they’ve been facing in the campaign, foregoing millions of dollars in ads.”

As of 9:30 p.m. EDT, Biden holds a 4% advantage in Ohio with more than half of the vote accounted, per Decision Desk HQ election results.

Watch above, via ABC.

