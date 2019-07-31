California governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law, on Tuesday, requiring candidates to disclose five years of returns in order to appear on the state’s ballot in 2020. But Dan Abrams believes the measure was foolishly enacted simply to Trump-proof the election. And that — the legal analyst believes — is a “dumb and dangerous” course that could backfire.

Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show Wednesday, the Mediaite founder slammed the measure as one seemingly designed to thwart President Donald Trump.

“The problem is that sounds like an anti-Trump political argument,” Abrams told a caller who argued in favor of the law on the grounds that Trump’s taxes would help prevent conflict of interest issues. “And you can’t get into that when you’re determining who can get on to a ballot at all. You’re basically saying ‘people can’t vote for this person unless…’ And that’s just a dangerous business to be in.”

Abrams warned that other states, including those with a Republican majority, could respond by imposing other restrictions. To drive home his point, he referenced gerrymandering — an increasingly common practice which has drawn recent outrage for bringing partisanship to a process which is supposed to be nonpartisan.

“You look at what’s happening with gerrymandering in a lot of states, the way that states are trying to rewrite the maps for political advantage, that’s scary stuff,” Abrams said. “And this should be, in my view, equally scary stuff. Because it’s politicizing the voting process. And the voting process shouldn’t be politicized.”

The Mediaite founder was also joined by a law professor from University of Virginia who predicted the law would be struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

