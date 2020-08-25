Maximo Alvarez, a Florida businessman who was born in Cuba, gave an emotional speech at the first night of the Republican National Convention Monday.

“My family has fled totalitarianism and communism. More than once,” he said. “First my dad from Spain, then from Cuba. But my family’s done running away. By the grace of God, I live the American dream, the greatest blessing I’ve ever had.”

Alvarez said Trump may not be politically correct, but he’s “another family man, a friend, and most important, our elected Commander-in-Chief who puts America first.”

He slammed Joe Biden for being “mostly concerned about power” and said, “Yes, power for them. But not for the benefit of all Americans… I have seen people like this before. I’ve seen movements like this before. I’ve seen ideas like this before. And I am here to tell you: you cannot let them take over our country.”

Alvarez got emotional as he talked about fleeing the Castro regime to come to America before saying he’s troubled hearing rhetoric in America that “echoes the former life I never wanted to hear again.”

“I may be Cuban-born, but I am 100 percent American. This is the greatest country in the world,” he continued, getting choked up. “If I gave away everything that I have today, it would not equal one percent of what I was given when I came to this great country of ours. The gift of freedom.”

You can watch above, via PBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]