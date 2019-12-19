Andrew Yang lamented that he was the only candidate of color who was onstage on Thursday night for PBS & Politico’s 2020 Democratic Debate.

Yang was asked what message does it send to voters that the Democratic Party relies on votes from racial minorities, yet the 2020 pool is overwhelmingly white and he was the only exception at tonight’s debate. Yang offered a magnanimous answer that reached out to Senators Cory Booker (who didn’t qualify for the debate due to poll numbers which fell short of the benchmark established by the Democratic National Committee) and Kamala Harris (who recently dropped out of the race).

“It’s both an honor and disappointment to be the lone candidate of color on the stage tonight,” Yang answered. “I miss Kamala, I miss Cory, although I think Cory will be back.”

Drawing applause for that line, Yang continued by remarking on his Asian-American upbringing and the racial challenges that remain an issue for African-Americans. Commenting that Black households around the country statistically pull in an average net worth that’s only about 10% of a typical white household, Yang said “why am I the lone candidate of color on this stage? Fewer than 5% of Americans donate to political campaigns. You know what you need to donate to political campaigns? Disposable income.”

“The way we fix it,” Yang continued, “is we take Martin Luther King’s message of a guaranteed minimum income, a freedom dividend of $1,000 a month for all Americans. I guarantee if we had a freedom dividend of $1,000 a month, I would not be the only candidate of color on this stage tonight.”

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]