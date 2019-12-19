Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Elizabeth Warren provided some sorely-needed fireworks to what had been something of a civil snoozefest.

The spirited debate kicked off as Warren wrapped up her concerns about the influence of wealth into the current political landscape, which she ended by saying “we can’t have people that can put down $5,000 for a check drown out the voices of everyone else.”

Buttigieg replied to that dig by saying “I can’t help but feel that might have been directed at me.” He then explained recent fundraisers held with high paying and wealthy donors by saying “we’re in the fight of our lives right now.”

“Donald Trump and his allies have made it abundantly clear that they will stop at nothing, not even foreign interference to hold on to power. They have already put together more than $300 million. This is our chance. This is our only chance to defeat Donald Trump. And we shouldn’t try to do it with one hand tied behind our back.”

Warren shot back by noting how the South Bend mayor had just recently had a fundraiser “that was held in a wine cave full of crystals and served $900 a bottle wine” before asking viewers to consider the sort of donor that comes to that sort of event. “We made the decision many years ago that rich people in smoke-filled rooms would not pick the next president of the United States.”

Buttigieg quickly pointed out that, according to Forbes magazine, he is “literally the only person on this stage who is not a millionaire or a billionaire,” before adding “this is the problem with issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass.”

Watch above via CNN.

