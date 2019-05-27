The View co-host Meghan McCain called out presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) for claiming her father recited the names of dictators during President Donald Trump‘s inauguration.

“On behalf of the entire McCain family – @amyklobuchar please be respectful to all of us and leave my fathers legacy and memory out of presidential politics,” late GOP Sen. John McCain‘s daughter wrote on Twitter today after Klobuchar celebrated the Memorial Day weekend by sharing the anti-Trump story with a crowd in Iowa.

On behalf of the entire McCain family – @amyklobuchar please be respectful to all of us and leave my fathers legacy and memory out of presidential politics. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 27, 2019

“John McCain kept reciting to me names of dictators during that speech because he knew more than any of what we were facing as a nation, he understood it,” Klobuchar said on Saturday. “He knew because he knew this man more than any of us did.”

During the stump speech, Klobuchar described that day as the “dark inauguration.”

“The path that we are on did not just start today. It didn’t just start with the 2020 debates,” she said. “The arch that we are on, this arch of justice started that day after that dark inauguration.”

