A new Quinnipiac poll out Wednesday shows Joe Biden with a large 15-point lead over President Donald Trump.

Back in June, the Quinnipiac poll had Biden leading Trump 49-41. The new poll shows Biden has expanded that lead, 52-37.

Independents in particular split for Biden 43-40 over Trump in June, while this new poll shows independents 51-34 for Biden.

One factor in the president’s favor in many polls has been him beating Biden on the specific question of who voters would trust more on the economy. A fair number of polls over the last few months have shown Trump has the edge on Biden on the economy, including the Quinnipiac poll last month 51-46.

The president had an approval rating of 52 percent on the economy last month. That’s now at 44 percent approval in July (53 percent disapproval), and the new poll shows Biden now leading on the question of who would do better on the economy, 50-45.

With respect to the coronavirus pandemic, 62 percent disapprove of the president’s handling of the U.S. response, 62 percent think he’s hurting the efforts to slow the spread, 67 percent don’t trust the information he is providing about the virus, and 61 percent disapprove of his handling of school reopenings.

You can read the full results here.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]