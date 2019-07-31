This post has been updated

Fox News personality Tomi Lahren faced heavy criticism for a tweet baselessly accusing Sen. Kamala Harris of sleeping her “way to the top” — even getting hit by a fellow Fox News host.

Lahren, furiously live-tweeting the Democratic primary debate, wrote in one missive: “Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top.”

Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

Willie Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco, once dated Harris.

Lahren faced pushback for her tweet from Fox’s Kat Timpf, who said, “I am curious to know what you think bringing a woman’s personal/sexual life into this accomplishes. Men do that to us enough as it is.”

I am curious to know what you think bringing a woman’s personal/sexual life into this accomplishes. Men do that to us enough as it is. I’m honestly asking. https://t.co/MgO0yMrAHT — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) August 1, 2019

Lahren didn’t respond to Timpf but later doubled down.

Ask Willie Brown how Kamala became AG of CA… — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

Later in the night, Lahren was also criticized by Fox News contributor Britt McHenry.

“Do you have any idea how damaging this is to women who’ve actually been sexually harassed, assaulted or demeaned in the workplace?” McHenry asked Lahren.

Do you have any idea how damaging this is to women who’ve actually been sexually harassed, assaulted or demeaned in the workplace? How much this weakens our own gender, regardless of partisanship. My goodness. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) August 1, 2019

Recently, McHenry accused Fox co-host Tyrus of sexual harassment. Tyrus was removed from the Fox Nation show he hosted with McHenry following the allegations.

Outside of Fox, Lahren was widely condemned on Twitter for her remark.

You sound gracious and reasonable. https://t.co/ircpjP60D2 — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) August 1, 2019

This is pretty shameful — this kind of thinking is more a reflection of who YOU are than who she is. Funny how this question isn’t asked of men running for office. https://t.co/AfFIUop57O — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) August 1, 2019

This is real classy, Tami. https://t.co/dF8dVII3Tv — andy lassner (@andylassner) August 1, 2019

You are filth. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) August 1, 2019

What the hell is wrong with you? — Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (@esglaude) August 1, 2019

Everyone: Kamala is a cop. Tomi Lahren: LEROOOYYYYY JENKINNNNNNNSSSSS!!!!! https://t.co/QvWdGtG2a5 — $iraj Ha$hmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 1, 2019

This is so gross. pic.twitter.com/Gyw0S4oHz3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 1, 2019

. @KatTimpf, a Fox News contributor, quote tweeting Tomi Lahren, another Fox News contributor, and retweeted by Meghan McCain. pic.twitter.com/Gp4YQNZUJh — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 1, 2019

This kind of commentary is really reprehensible. https://t.co/qOl2djsxlk — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 1, 2019

Surprised this tweet from a Fox News contributor surprisingly hasn’t been deleted. https://t.co/Rn7H2GeWZZ — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) August 1, 2019

This is gross, even for you Tomi. — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) August 1, 2019

