comScore

Tomi Lahren Torched By Fellow Fox News Hosts For Accusing Kamala Harris Of Sleeping Her ‘Way to the Top’

By Connor MannionJul 31st, 2019, 11:09 pm

This post has been updated

Fox News personality Tomi Lahren faced heavy criticism for a tweet baselessly accusing Sen. Kamala Harris of sleeping her “way to the top” — even getting hit by a fellow Fox News host.

Lahren, furiously live-tweeting the Democratic primary debate, wrote in one missive: “Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top.”

Willie Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco, once dated Harris.

Lahren faced pushback for her tweet from Fox’s Kat Timpf, who said, “I am curious to know what you think bringing a woman’s personal/sexual life into this accomplishes. Men do that to us enough as it is.”

Lahren didn’t respond to Timpf but later doubled down.

Later in the night, Lahren was also criticized by Fox News contributor Britt McHenry.

“Do you have any idea how damaging this is to women who’ve actually been sexually harassed, assaulted or demeaned in the workplace?” McHenry asked Lahren.

Recently, McHenry accused Fox co-host Tyrus of sexual harassment. Tyrus was removed from the Fox Nation show he hosted with McHenry following the allegations.

Outside of Fox, Lahren was widely condemned on Twitter for her remark.

[Image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: