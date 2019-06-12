Tyrus, a longtime Fox News personality and one of the top hosts of the network’s new streaming service Fox Nation, was kicked off his own show after his co-host Britt McHenry accused him of sexual harassment, sources told Mediate.

McHenry, who hosted the show UN-PC with Tyrus on Fox Nation, accused the former WWE star of sexual harassment, leading to a bitter rift between the two co-stars. The Daily Beast first reported Tuesday night that McHenry filed a sexual harassment complaint with Fox News management, alleging Tyrus had, “on multiple occasions, sent her unwanted and unsolicited text messages with lewd, sexual comments.”

Tyrus — who made his name at the network as a regular on Greg Gutfeld’s popular late-night show and a weekly segment on Dana Perino’s weekday news program – was kicked off UN-PC following the allegations.

“We don’t comment on internal matters,” Fox News told Mediaite when reached for comment. Tyrus and McHenry did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Fox News declined to fire or suspend Tyrus following the allegations. Instead, he was removed from UN-PC and given his own program – a celebrity interview show called NUFFSAID — set to debut in June.

Tyrus is a continued presence on Gutfeld’s show, which has become a ratings hit on Saturday nights, besting late-night stars Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers. He also continues to appear on Perino’s daytime news show The Daily Briefing, which has irked staffers at the network aware of the allegations.

McHenry — a former ESPN personality turned conservative commentator — will continue to host UN-PC, with rotating co-hosts. Since Tyrus’ exit from the show in April, Fox News radio host Tom Shillue has filled in.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com