The transition for President-elect Joe Biden has already begun, enough states have officially certified their election results, and some allies of President Donald Trump are publicly and privately acknowledging it’s over, as the legal team’s claims have been rejected time and time again in court.

Trump announcing the GSA cooperation with Biden’s campaign is the closest he’s come to a concession, which at this point seems highly unlikely from the 45th president.

Newsmax has seen a boost in viewers for being incredibly supportive of the president’s chances at somehow pulling out a win, as some prominent Trump backers, along with the president himself, have trashed Fox News.

And on Newsmax Tuesday night, Greg Kelly showed a viewer poll touting that 98.9 percent of viewers don’t think he should concede the election. Kelly agreed with the 190K people who voted that way.

Naturally, the president loved it and shared it on Twitter:

Should President Trump concede to Biden? Poll Results: No: 190,593 (98.9%) Yes: 2,181 (1.1%) Total Votes: 192,774. @gregkellyusa @newsmax For the good of our Country we must prevail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2020

