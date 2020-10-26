The Trump campaign is reportedly livid with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows over his candid admission about the administration’s overall strategy in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Meadows, on Sunday, had stunned State of the Union host Jake Tapper when he saidt: “We are not going to control the pandemic.” That revealing statement, coming nearly eight months into the outbreak and as positive cases break new daily records, prompted a withering political backlash for “basically waving the white flag” until a Covid vaccine is approved.

In a statement to CNN’s Jim Acosta, an anonymous Trump campaign official blasted Meadows over the self-inflicted political wound.

“Some on the president’s team are making crucial, last-minute mistakes,” Acosta reported. “After the White House admitted that a handful of staffers to Vice President Mike Pence contracted the virus, a Trump adviser told CNN that campaign aides were furious with Meadows saying ‘Everyone was clear that Meadows sh** the bed again.'”

