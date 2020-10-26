Senator Angus King (I-ME) tore into Mark Meadows by saying the White House chief of staff essentially admitted the Trump administration has capitulated to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Meadows came under great scrutiny by CNN’s Jake Tapper when he said in an interview “we’re are not going to control the pandemic” beyond pushing for vaccines and therapeutics. When King gave an interview to Alisyn Camerota on Monday, he was far from impressed with Meadows.

“Remember five or six months ago the president said ‘this is war, I’m a wartime president?’ Yesterday was unconditional surrender,” King said. “It was basically waving the white flag.”

King continued to bash Meadows’ “nonsense” position by noting that the CDC and doctors have been telling people for months what they had to do to stop the spread of Covid-19.

If that had been the consistent message from the White House from the beginning, when we knew those were what we had to do, and in the meantime, had they developed a really strong testing program, there would probably be 50 to 100,000 fewer deaths. We would be looking like other countries that are having surges, but nothing like what we’re having. Yesterday was the moment the White House surrendered to the virus.

Watch above, via CNN.

