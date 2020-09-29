President Donald Trump was repeatedly confronted by Chris Wallace about the New York Times report on his taxes and denied that the revelations about how much he paid in taxes are accurate.

Wallace directly asked Trump if it’s true he only paid %750 in income taxes in 2016 and 2017.

Trump claimed he paid millions of dollars in income taxes. As he continued, Biden called on him to release his tax returns.

The president again alluded to the audit and said “you’ll see it as soon as it’s finished.”

Wallace again directly asked Trump how much he paid in federal income taxes those two years. Trump said, “Millions of dollars. And you’ll get to see it.”

“When?” Biden asked.

Trump went after his opponent for the tax bill “that save us all these privileges” and tax credits.

Biden went after Trump on the $750 he paid and ended up in a back-and-forth in which he called Trump “the worst president that America has ever had.”

