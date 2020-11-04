President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump joined Rudy Giuliani and several other Trump family members and advisers in Philadelphia for a press conference regarding the ongoing ballot count in Pennsylvania. Eric Trump said they were in Philadelphia to meet with their legal teams, declared victory for the campaign, and made a series of unfounded accusations of fraud.

“It’s very clear to us and we’ve declared victory in Pennsylvania,” said Trump. “We are up by 400,000 votes with 86% of the precincts in…and we have Republican votes still coming in from Trump country.”

“The Democrats know that the only way they can win this election is to cheat in Pennsylvania. We’ve seen it from day one,” he continued making accusations that Democrats in the state were “trying to cheat,” making several claims of campaign fraud, including that they had “found ballots in drainage ditches,” poll watchers were not being allowed to watch or even being allowed inside, and illegal campaigning had been happening.

“This is fraud,” said Trump. “This is absolute fraud. We’ve seen it before. They’re trying to make a mockery of the election of this country.”

“We are going to win Pennsylvania,” he concluded. “They’re trying to cheat us out of it because they know it’s their only path to victory. We came here today, we met with all the lawyers. We’re going to file suit in Pennsylvania. That’s a shame have to do that. That’s the last thing we wanted to do or my father wanted to do. This is corruption and it can’t happen. It simply can’t happen. It’s not fair. This isn’t democracy.”

