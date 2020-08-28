WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in New Hampshire

President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail today following his speech at the end of the RNC convention Thursday night.

Trump is holding a rally tonight in Manchester, New Hampshire. The most recent polling — taken before the DNC and RNC conventions — shows Joe Biden leading in the state.

The president’s rally comes amid continued civil unrest across the country, including serious athlete protests after the shooting of Jacob Blake and the March on Washington happening today. In his speech last night, Trump continued to denounce violence and riots in cities like Kenosha.

You can watch the rally live above.

