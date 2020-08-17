The DNC shared a preview Monday afternoon of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s speech to the Democratic National Convention.

Obama is one of the most prominent speakers for the DNC’s virtual convention, alongside her husband former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and Democratic primary candidates like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

“I know Joe. He is a profoundly decent man guided by faith. He was a terrific vide president. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic, and lead our country,” Obama says in the preview released this afternoon.

“And he listens!” she continued. “He will tell the truth and trust science. He will make smart plans and manage a good team. And he will govern as someone who’s lived a life that the rest of us can recognize.”

