DeSantis Tells Jake Tapper ‘A Lotta People Who Rail Against Wokeness Can’t Even Define It’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) sat down for a one-on-one on Tuesday with CNN’s Jake Tapper to discuss the state of his presidential campaign, which has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. One of his most prominent campaign lodestones is his war against “wokeness,” a term that many have struggled to define.

During the interview, Tapper pressed DeSantis on his focus on “woke” politics and his military proposal that vowed to “rip the woke out of the military.” When Tapper presented a study that showed troops had concerns about bodily harm, separation from family, and sexual and racial discrimination, with “wokeness” coming in much farther down the list, DeSantis pushed back while admitting to Tapper:

Not everyone really knows what wokeness is. I mean, I’ve defined it, but a lotta people who rail against wokeness can’t even define it.

In its story about the interview with DeSantis, CNN reported that there’s a “disconnect” among his own Republican Party when it comes to his ardent mission against “wokeness,” saying there are those “who have privately – and sometimes publicly – said that DeSantis is too focused on the priorities of the most conservative factions in his party.”

Watch the video above via CNN.

