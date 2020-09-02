Celebrities Slam Adam Carolla For Claiming Only ‘Old Or Sick’ People Die From Covid

Several celebrities are lashing out at Adam Carolla for claiming in a tweet that only “old or sick” people die from Covid-19. It’s unclear if the conservative comedian and podcaster was joking with his statement, but many Hollywood stars aren’t having it.

“Turns out the people dying from covid are old or sick or both,” Carolla tweeted. “How many of you pussy’s got played ? and who’s going to get played the next time.”

The host of the The Adam Carolla Show podcast later wrote, “If you are getting your covid info from CNN you should start thinking about HEARD immunity.” When confronted by one follower who asked, “So you’re good with the old and weak being wiped out?” Carolla joked, “I love the elderly. No child should ever have to bury a parent.”

Turns out the people dying from covid are old or sick or both. How many of you pussy’s got played ? and who’s going to get played the next time. — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) September 1, 2020

I love the elderly. No child should ever have to bury a parent https://t.co/wzEnv1VtsD — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) September 2, 2020

Carolla, who previously hosted The Man Show with Jimmy Kimmel and Loveline with Dr. Drew, earned the wrath of many celebrities as well. Star Trek actor George Takei shot back, “Coronakarma is real, Adam. And you just tempted it to grab you by your pussy ass.”

Patricia Arquette pointed out, “Nations all over the earth with real doctors and scientists are taking it seriously and it ain’t to own the libs.” Meanwhile, Don Cheadle simply responded, “wow.”

Former West Wing star Bradley Whitford seemed particularly outraged, writing, “180,000 dead. I know several of them. Not all were old or sick. This disease is ravaging our most vulnerable communities. People are risking their lives to care for them. My sister is a retired nurse. You’re a comedian using a pandemic to get attention for your stupid career.” Actress and TV personality Valerie Bertinelli said, “I’m 60 and have asthma. Thanks for thinking it’s OK that I die.” And Back to the Future actress Lea Thompson replied to Carolla, “Wow. That’s not funny. Super not funny.”

See more tweets below from celebrities who are none too pleased about Carolla’s Covid comments.

Nations all over the earth with real doctors and scientists are taking it seriously and it ain’t to own the libs. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 2, 2020

180,000 dead. I know several of them. Not all were old or sick. This disease is ravaging our most vulnerable communities. People are risking their lives to care for them. My sister is a retired nurse. You’re a comedian using a pandemic to get attention for your stupid career. https://t.co/npOgjy51UI — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) September 2, 2020

I’m 60 and have asthma. Thanks for thinking it’s OK that I die. https://t.co/bzezfuXfix — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) September 2, 2020

I stabbed somebody and he bled to death. But he was a hemophiliac, so it wasn’t actually me who killed him. I am very smart! — Christian Finnegan (@ChristFinnegan) September 2, 2020

This isn’t really the correct read, Adam. Many with underlying conditions weren’t sick. And 70 isn’t really old, normally. This thing is cutting life expectancy by a real number. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) September 2, 2020

Stop making us D-listers look bad — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) September 2, 2020

Wow. That’s not funny. Super not funny. — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) September 2, 2020

Coronakarma is real, Adam. And you just tempted it to grab you by your pussy ass. https://t.co/HYvQw9vsn7 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 2, 2020

A million worldwide and 209k Americans got PLAYED! Its almost like they listened to a bunch of lying propaganda, followed it blindly and ended up totally fukd. https://t.co/unCjwpyNbI — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) September 2, 2020

My brother in law was a year younger than you, Adam. He was not sick. Covid killed him. So fuck you. Stop getting your bullshit from stupid idiot online conservative crap. Either listen to experts or shut the hell up. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 2, 2020

carolla is probably one of the crassest,dumbest,unfunniest “comics” i have ever seen disgracing the screen. i would instantly flip the channel whenever i saw him.. #Covidiot — Sebastian Roché (@sebroche) September 2, 2020

