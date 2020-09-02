comScore

Celebrities Slam Adam Carolla For Claiming Only ‘Old Or Sick’ People Die From Covid

By Andrew ShusterSep 2nd, 2020, 4:59 pm
Adam Carolla Covid

Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Several celebrities are lashing out at Adam Carolla for claiming in a tweet that only “old or sick” people die from Covid-19. It’s unclear if the conservative comedian and podcaster was joking with his statement, but many Hollywood stars aren’t having it.

“Turns out the people dying from covid are old or sick or both,” Carolla tweeted. “How many of you pussy’s got played ? and who’s going to get played the next time.”

The host of the The Adam Carolla Show podcast later wrote, “If you are getting your covid info from CNN you should start thinking about HEARD immunity.” When confronted by one follower who asked, “So you’re good with the old and weak being wiped out?” Carolla joked, “I love the elderly. No child should ever have to bury a parent.”

Carolla, who previously hosted The Man Show with Jimmy Kimmel and Loveline with Dr. Drew, earned the wrath of many celebrities as well. Star Trek actor George Takei shot back, “Coronakarma is real, Adam. And you just tempted it to grab you by your pussy ass.”

Patricia Arquette pointed out, “Nations all over the earth with real doctors and scientists are taking it seriously and it ain’t to own the libs.” Meanwhile, Don Cheadle simply responded, “wow.”

Former West Wing star Bradley Whitford seemed particularly outraged, writing, “180,000 dead. I know several of them. Not all were old or sick. This disease is ravaging our most vulnerable communities. People are risking their lives to care for them. My sister is a retired nurse. You’re a comedian using a pandemic to get attention for your stupid career.” Actress and TV personality Valerie Bertinelli said, “I’m 60 and have asthma. Thanks for thinking it’s OK that I die.” And Back to the Future actress Lea Thompson replied to Carolla, “Wow. That’s not funny. Super not funny.”

See more tweets below from celebrities who are none too pleased about Carolla’s Covid comments.

