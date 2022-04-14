Amber Heard’s Former Assistant Claims the Actress Spit in Her Face, Denies Witnessing Abuse By Johnny Depp in Bombshell Testimony

Amber Heard’s former personal assistant Kate James claimed that the actress went “absolutely ballistic” and spit in her face while negotiating her salary.

“I specifically remember standing in her office where she leaped out of her chair, put her face approximately four inches from my face, she was spitting in my face and telling me ‘how dare I ask for the salary which I was asking for’, which was in fact half of my regular annual salary,” James said on Thursday, while taking the stand during the bombshell defamation trial.

“I was offering her that as a favor, and she felt that gave her a right to spit in my face.”

According to James, the handyman of Heard’s apartment building, Hector Galindo, witnessed the incident and was “mortified and so embarrassed to hear her speaking to me like that.”

James also detailed the work she did for Heard while employed, saying, “It’s everything you could possibly do to run someone’s life, okay? So it is grocery shopping. It is taking care of admin. It is running errands.”

Heard’s former personal assistant went on to claim that Heard would scream at “over the phone,” adding, “She screamed at me once in person. Multiple times screaming at me over the phone.”

“Barrages of abusive text messages, day and night. A lot of them in the middle of the night,” she continued. “I think between 2 and 4 a.m. the barrage would start that I’d wake up to. All incoherent not really making sense just basically someone to lash out at, you know? No apparent reason to it.”

James additionally said she never witnessed Johnny Depp act abusively towards Heard, claiming there was “never any evidence of it at all.”

“Never any evidence of it at all. I was there almost daily, both her place and then eventually his place at West Hollywood and then ultimately at the Lofts downtown,” she said. “It was a daily basis experience, morning, noon, night, and all days of the week. I never once saw evidence of anything.”

She was later asked if she had “no personal knowledge one way or the other whether Johnny was abusive to her, correct?”

“Well, I don’t know if that is necessarily true because if it was true I would have seen the damage even if I wasn’t physically present in the moment of these alleged arguments,” she replied, adding, “If someone’s being beaten there’s generally physical evidence.”

Depp has sued Heard for $50 million, claiming that she defamed her in an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018. While Heard never named Depp in the column, she heavily implied that Depp abused her throughout their marriage.

Heard has filed a countersuit accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her via his lawsuit.

Depp had previously lost a libel case against the publisher of Britain’s The Sun in 2020. The British High Court ruled that the claim Depp was a “wife-beater” was “substantially true.”

Watch above, via Law & Crime.

