AMC Theatres will now require moviegoers to wear a mask after facing heavy backlash for their previous reopening plan, which did not mandate masks in order to avoid “political controversy.”

“This announcement prompted an intense and immediate outcry from our customers, and it is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks. At AMC Theatres, we think it is absolutely crucial that we listen to our guests,” AMC said in a statement. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

“Accordingly, and with the full support of our scientific advisors, we are reversing course and are changing our guest mask policy. As we reopen theatres, we now will require that all AMC guests nationwide wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at our theatres. The speed with which AMC moved to revise our mask policies is a reflection of our commitment to the safety and health of our guests.”

Film critics Dan Murrell and Brendan Hodges took to Twitter to bash AMC’s stance on masks, which paralleled both Cinemark and Regal’s protocols — the latter calling the theater chains “baffoons and cowards at the expense of public health.”

So AMC is reopening without a mask requirement? Okay – enjoy not having the business of those of us who don’t see mask wearing as a ‘political controversy’ but as a necessary step to protect our loved ones. I think this is an incredibly irresponsible stance. pic.twitter.com/fYmpjNDEYY — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) June 18, 2020

AMC joins Cinemark & Regal by not mandating masks for guests. They say its a “political issue.” They are baffoons and cowards at the expense of public health. I understand they need concession revenue, but there’s no excuse they can’t be mandatory entering/exiting. Fuck them. pic.twitter.com/qu0MT0qkGY — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) June 18, 2020

Joe Biden advisor Symone D. Sanders also claimed she would be canceling her AMC membership due to their decision:

Canceling my AMC membership because there isn’t anything political about wearing a mask. It’s just a GOOD PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE THAT WILL HELP SAVE LIVES! https://t.co/il1UiegMro — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) June 19, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]