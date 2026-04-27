Lara Trump, President Donald Trump‘s daughter-in-law, slammed comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s “widow” joke about First Lady Melania Trump and declared, “Comedy isn’t funny.”

Kimmel has come under fire for his Thursday night parody of the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner speech in which he joked, “Our First Lady Melania is here. Look at her, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

Two days later, during Saturday’s actual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, the president was the target of a third assassination attempt.

Now, Melania Trump and Donald Trump are calling on ABC to take action and oust Kimmel.

In an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday evening, Lara Trump, who is also a Fox News host, echoed their sentiments.

“I mean, I just think that Jimmy Kimmel has really fallen off the deep end,” she said. “None of this is funny. Comedy isn’t funny anymore. Shows aren’t entertaining, movies aren’t entertaining anymore. Whenever you have to say things like that to engage your audience, you basically might as well exit stage left. I don’t think the American people want to see this sort of thing. Even the ones who didn’t vote for Donald Trump. So I agree with Melania and the President. I think Jimmy Kimmel needs to leave ABC.”

Lara Trump also revealed that she and Eric Trump have now had three conversations with their children “to tell them someone tried to hurt or actually kill their grandfather.”

She continued:

I wonder at what point I’m going to tell them the worst happened. You know, it used to be that politics was a dirty business. It is now a dangerous business. Especially, it seems, if you are a Republican, especially if your name is Donald Trump. But we didn’t get here in a vacuum. You just laid out the case right there for so much of it. For nearly ten years now, people on the other side of the political aisle from Donald Trump have pulled out all the stops to undercut him, to discredit him, to end his political career. They have stooped to lows that I don’t think any of us were expecting. To your point, how many times has this man been called a fascist and a Nazi? How about the Charlottesville hoax? You brought up the Russian collusion hoax. Madonna wanted to blow up the White House. Maxine Watters telling people to get up in their faces. They’ve all fundraised off Donald Trump’s supposed threat to democracy. So it should surprise absolutely no one that this is now the third attempt in two years to kill Donald Trump. And we don’t have to live like this. These people absolutely need to come out and unequivocally state that Donald Trump was elected as the president of the United States. He is not a tyrant, he is not a dictator, he is not authoritarian in what he does. I was highly disappointed to see a former president, when the motive had been very clearly broadcast, come out and say, “We don’t really know what happened on Saturday night” I’ll tell you as an American citizen, I’m incredibly disappointed with how low the left has gone and how many times I’ve had to talk as a family member to my kids about this sort of thing is despicable. So Jimmy Kimmel and the rest of them have to start doing better. We cannot operate like this.

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