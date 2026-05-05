CNN’s Jake Tapper shot down President Donald Trump’s claim on Tuesday that he had 100% approval in a recent CNN survey.

While speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump boasted about strong polling numbers from one of his most frequent media targets: CNN.

“I am at, according to CNN, 100% approval within the Republican Party… I’m at 100% approval,” the president said. “Did you see the CNN poll? Nobody talks about it. CNN, I think the people that did that poll probably got fired. But within the Republican Party and MAGA, which is basically 100% of the party, I think, but 100%.”

“Nope,” Tapper wrote in a response on X. “Relatedly: ‘Charting how Trump became a historically unpopular president.”

Tapper shared the latest CNN poll on Trump, which showed Trump’s approval among Republicans dropped recently from 90% in March 2025 to 80% and “strong support” has fallen from 64% to 43% in that same period.

Nope. Relatedly: “Charting how Trump became a historically unpopular president” (In this story from today, we see Trump support among Republicans from 3/25 to 3/26 has gone from 90% to 80% and strong support from 64% to 43%)https://t.co/hsYBg43zJJ https://t.co/KGcUpHjRvA — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) May 5, 2026

“President Donald Trump appears to be more unpopular than he’s ever been – including after the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot,” the survey reads.

The poll shows Trump’s support on multiple key issues, including the economy, immigration, and foreign affairs, has steadily fallen in recent weeks.

According to the survey, Trump’s overall approval has fallen from 48% in late February of last year to 35% this year. Among Democrats, he currently holds a 10% approval. For independents, he has a 26% approval.

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten reported on Monday that Trump has seen an “absolute collapse” in support among Republican-leaning independents amid the Iran war. Trump’s support among the group has fallen from 73% last year to 53% this year.

“As I said, this is a core group for Donald Trump, and they are waving, ‘Adios, amigos! Goodbye! We no longer support you, president of the United States. We are going in the other direction,'” Enten said. “He’s just above 50% in a group that overwhelmingly supported him back in the 2024 election.”

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