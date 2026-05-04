White House Crowd Applauds as Trump Talks About Leaving Office ‘Eight or Nine Years From Now’ 

President Donald Trump received a round of applause and some laughs as he suggested that he would leave office “eight or nine years from now.”

The president hosted a small business summit at the White House on Monday, where he wildly claimed that analysts had predicted his war on Iran would send oil prices surging to $300 a barrel. Trump also repeated the false claim that he has secured $18 trillion in foreign investments in the U.S.

“We have auto plants being built all over the country, AI plants, and we are leading China in AI,” the president told the crowd, before referring to his upcoming trip to China next week. “And I’m gonna go see President Xi in two weeks. I’m looking forward to that. But I will say, I’m leading. We have very friendly competition, but it’ll actually be a very important trip.”

He then pivoted to boasting about the small business deduction that was included in the Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill last year. While doing so, he seemingly trolled his critics by saying he would not leave office until the middle of the next decade:

One of the biggest things that you have – I mean, people have no idea how big that is – the businesses do, so that businesses can deduct 100% of the cost of new facilities, equipment, and capital investment in the first year. It used to take 38 years of deduction. And now you can get it done in one, take one, so you can expand. I think that’s what made us so successful in the first term and now we have it for a 10-year period. So, you have it for a while. I was really going to make it for a one-year period. That would mean you spend all your moneu immediately. Now unfortunately, I gave you too much time. I was sort of against that. I said, “Let’s do it for a shorter period of time.” But we didn’t. It’s the right thing. And this way when I get out of office in that let’s say eight or nine years from now, I’ll be able to use it myself.

As Trump delivered the punchline, the crowd laughed and erupted into applause.

Watch above via Fox News.

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