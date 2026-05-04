Eric Swalwell Sent Women ‘Videos of Him Masturbating’ and Other Perverted Messages After Joining Snapchat to Restore ‘Faith’ in ‘Democracy’: Report

Former Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell was accused by multiple women of sending sexual messages, including “videos of him masturbating,” after becoming one of the first members of Congress to join Snapchat in an effort to restore “faith” in “democracy.”

In a bombshell report on Sunday – less than a month after Swalwell resigned from Congress after being accused of rape and sexual assault by multiple women – CNN spoke to “more than a dozen” women who claimed the congressman had made them feel uncomfortable, both in person and online, over the past decade.

Several women told CNN that the congressman had sent them sexually explicit messages on Snapchat after he became “one of the first lawmakers to join Snapchat” and was heralded in the media as “the Snapchat king of Congress,” according to CNN.

“We can restore a lot of faith that people have in their democracy by opening it up a little bit more,” Swalwell told The Hill in 2016 after joining the messaging service. “Snapchat is a great way to do that.”

However, it allegedly wasn’t long before the congressman began to use his Snapchat account for purposes other than politics.

One young woman claimed Swalwell would send her Snapchat messages about her future, before asking inappropriate questions such as, “What are you wearing?”

Two other women told CNN that Swalwell sent them “sexually explicit messages and unsolicited nude photos and videos of himself” in 2021, while a third woman also claimed to have received “sexually tinged messages and videos.”

One former congressional staffer allegedly developed a consensual sexual relationship with Swalwell after he began flirting with her on Snapchat in 2021.

During the relationship, Swalwell reportedly sent “nude photos of himself and videos of him masturbating,” which showed the congressman’s “face and naked body.”

The videos, which were saved by the woman, were shown to CNN.

“His stories would be his, like, congressional content, but then he would be sending me dick pics,” she alleged, adding that Swalwell sent her another “explicit video” late last year, just weeks before he announced his 2026 California gubernatorial campaign.

In another alleged case, Swalwell reportedly wrote a letter of recommendation for a woman he had never met after sending her flirty Snapchat messages about her “sexy pajamas.”

Another woman, Clara Miklaucic – who was 19 years old and working as a restaurant hostess at the time – claimed Swalwell managed to track her down on LinkedIn, where he sent her flirty messages, offered to write a letter of recommendation, and told her her name was “beautiful” after speaking with her for less than 15 minutes while dining at the restaurant in 2021.

“I remember being surprised getting a message from him since I didn’t give him any information, other than probably my first name,” she told CNN. “He was literally over double my age.”

Yet another woman told CNN she had to remind Swalwell he was “married with three kids” after he added her on Snapchat and “suggested that they hang out.”

After CNN reached out to Swalwell’s lawyer for comment, the former congressman allegedly confronted several women in the early hours of the morning for taking screenshots of his messages.

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