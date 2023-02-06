BBC Apologizes For Airing Unchallenged Attack on ‘Harry Potter’ Author J. K. Rowling

The BBC issued an apology after a radio guest criticized Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling without being challenged “more directly” on air.

According to the Daily Mail, the discussion took place last Thursday on BBC Radio 4’s PM show hosted by Evan Davis. Davis was discussing the highly anticipated release of the video game Hogwarts Legacy, inspired by Rowling’s hit books, set to be released Friday, Feb. 10. During the conversation, Davis welcomed Stacey Henley onto the program to dive into the topic. Henley is editor-in-chief of video game website called The Gamer and is a trans woman.

During the segment, Henley remarked that Rowling was pushing transphobia and had a “campaign against trans people.”

Radio host Evan Davis simply replied, saying, “Obviously, J.K. Rowling… wouldn’t say she’s transphobic.”

After the segment, Davis immediately drew criticism for failing to offer a counterpoint to Henley’s claim against Rowling. With one women’s group calling it “perfunctory efforts.”

Although Davis denied that it was his intention to let the guest lash out at Rowling, BBC took it upon themselves to issue an apology on behalf of the show and fans of Rowling.

A spokesperson for the network said, “This is a difficult and contentious area which we do try very hard to cover fairly. However, we should have challenged the claims more directly and we apologise that we did not.”

Over the past few years, Rowling has drawn steep criticism for her comments on gender and biological sex which some have deemed transphobic.

Back in 2020, she tweeted, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

