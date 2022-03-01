Bill Burr Goes On Bizarre Rant, Equates Russia and Other Invading Forces to Feminist Rhetoric: Women ‘Don’t See What They Did to Make the Guy Toxic’

Bill Burr went on a bizarre rant while addressing the conflict in Ukraine, ultimately comparing Russia, and other invading forces, to feminist rhetoric.

The comedian first mocked Americans for “getting all fucking upset” about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pointing to the fact that the United States military has also invaded other countries.

“They can’t put two and two together and be like, ‘Oh, is this what invading a country looks like? Wait, have we ever done that?'” Burr said on his show, Monday Morning Podcast.

The host went on to joke that Americans need a war version of Us Weekly magazine’s “Stars — They’re Just Like Us,” highlighting that like Russia, the U.S. has also invaded countries unprovoked.

“I always have this fantasy that everyone around the world just quits the military on the same day at the same moment,” Burr added, suggesting that soldiers just tell their leaders to fight their own battles.

Making an unexpected turn, Burr then compared the invasion of Ukraine, and the reaction to the conflict, to feminism.

“When they’re just, ‘Male toxicity,’ and they don’t see themselves in it. They don’t see what they did to make the guy in their life toxic. That’s what I’m trying to say — it’s your fault ladies — no,” Burr said, after admitting he hadn’t gotten much sleep the night before his show. “They don’t see what they do.”

Burr went on to say that “real feminists” are able to “see what they do,” adding, “There’s nothing cooler than a cool feminist. My wife’s a cool feminist. If I make a decent point about the broads there, she’ll be like, ‘Alright, you got me on that.'”

“What is the point of this, Bill? I don’t know what the point of this is,” he admitted. “The point is that I didn’t get any fucking sleep last night and I’m comparing invading countries to feminist rhetoric. That’s exactly what I’m doing.”

Listen above, via Monday Morning Podcast.

