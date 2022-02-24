Russia Launches ‘Full-Scale Invasion’ of Ukraine, ‘Hundreds’ of Initial Causalities Reported Nationwide

Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially launched a massive military action against Ukraine, according to multiple reports.

CNN’s Matthew Chance, who is in Kyiv, reported at 6:39 a.m. local time that there are “hundreds” of causalities as Russia is attacking military infrastructure across Ukraine – and not just in the areas which Putin has declared as independent.

Chance reported that as of dawn, most of the damage was coming via missiles.

Putin made comments early Thursday morning on Russian state TV indicating that a much-anticipated action had begun.

POLITICO reported he informed the Russian people a “special military operation” was underway:

…Putin declared: “I have declared a special military operation” for the “demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine.” “This is the red line that I have spoken of many times,” he continued, apparently wearing the same red tie and speaking from the same office from which he gave an address on Monday. “They have crossed it.” Putin vowed not to occupy the country, but demanded that Ukrainian forces lay down their arms or bear responsibility for “bloodshed.”

Fox News National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported Putin issued what was perceived as a direct threat to the U.S. and its NATO allies, should they intervene.

In apparent warning to the United States and NATO, Putin says in televised speech announcing war: “A couple of words for those who would be tempted to intervene. Russia will respond immediately and you will have consequences that you never have had before in your history.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) February 24, 2022

Putin made the comments around the same time reporters with CNN said they heard explosions in Kyiv and Kharkiv, which are roughly 300 miles apart.

>> @ClarissaWard: “I don’t know if you could just hear that. That was another strike in the distance there. But now it’s very clear that Ukrainians are waking up in a different country than the one that they went to sleep in.” pic.twitter.com/rQLUtModF3 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 24, 2022

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter to call the offensive a “full-scale invasion of Ukraine.”

Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

President Joe Biden issued a statement in which he accused Putin of choosing “a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

CNN’s Jim Sciutto, who is in Ukraine, reported he had not heard any confirmed sightings of Russian troops inside of the country as of 6:24 a.m. local time.

Sciutto reported it is the expectation of U.S. intelligence officials that ground forces will move in following missile, rocket and artillery attacks, which will “soften” the battlefield.

This story is developing.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com