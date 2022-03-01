Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) announced on Monday that he will not attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address before Congress on Tuesday, citing that he doesn’t have time to get the required Covid test ahead of the speech.

“I don’t have time to go take a COVID test today,” Rubio told HuffPost’s Igor Bobic. “I only take a test if I’m sick.”

Rubio says he won’t attend Biden’s State of the Union address tomorrow because of the COVID testing requirement. “I don’t have time to go take a COVID test today. I only take a test if I’m sick,” he says — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 28, 2022

Rubio was called out for his excuse.

It takes like two minutes. https://t.co/e4Zv6mRxse — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) March 1, 2022

The rules don’t apply to lil Marco @marcorubio is so important. Better than everyone else. So so busy. #emptysuit. Self Entitled jerk. https://t.co/MRzEkQ871x — Lea Black (@LeaBlackMiami) March 1, 2022

The Senate has its own physician and medical facilities available all the time: https://t.co/2RQFFgaaZG https://t.co/IFIeWfEsW3 — Patt Morrison (@pattmlatimes) March 1, 2022

As #Ukraine stands united for #freedom the world is watching. If the #UnitedStates wants the world to see how a superpower acts we should put #partisan #Politics aside and show the world we are #united as a nation #SOTU https://t.co/wKdqxpWc5L — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) March 1, 2022

does…does Marco Rubio not know…what a COVID test is?? https://t.co/QwB5zWurM4 — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) March 1, 2022

Cuz, you know, demonstrations of unity aren’t for Republicans. Nor is making sure you’re not going to infect others with a dangerous virus. https://t.co/N5Ws7Rccxh — Joan McCarter (@joanmccarter) February 28, 2022

Earlier this afternoon I spotted Dem Sens. Kaine, Cardin and Van Hollen line up at the Capitol Testing Center. They waited no longer than five minutes. If anything we reporters slowed them down since they were taking our questions https://t.co/bYQMhSjf0i — Joseph Zeballos-Roig (@josephzeballos) March 1, 2022

There is a super annoying PCR test requirement for attending the State of the Union but they do make it easy at the Capitol, only took me like 7 minutes. I saw some Republicans there. Already got the result, too. https://t.co/aT8ciJWUq7 — Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) March 1, 2022

Just a point-in-time observation 5 p.m. Monday: Members were able to get into the Capitol testing site 2 mins from the Senate subway and get tested with no wait https://t.co/vJmMleKK0t — Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) February 28, 2022

The Capitol testing center had no line the handful of times I walked past it today. My test took 2 minutes. https://t.co/C8cZ2MSjYC — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) March 1, 2022

History will look back on this period and write often of those who just couldn’t find it in them to make even the simplest of sacrifices for their fellow citizens. https://t.co/HsieOYwxHU — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 1, 2022

