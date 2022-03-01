Marco Rubio Called Out for Saying He Can’t Go to State of the Union Because He Doesn’t Have Time for a Covid Test: It Takes ‘Two Minutes’

Mar 1st, 2022
 

Marco Rubio

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) announced on Monday that he will not attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address before Congress on Tuesday, citing that he doesn’t have time to get the required Covid test ahead of the speech.

“I don’t have time to go take a COVID test today,” Rubio told HuffPost’s Igor Bobic. “I only take a test if I’m sick.”

Rubio was called out for his excuse.

