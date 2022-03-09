Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Speaks Out After Getting Mistaken For a Bank Robber and Put in Handcuffs

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is speaking out after he was mistaken for a bank robber at an Atlanta branch of Bank of America.

This situation should never have happened,” Coogler said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter (THR). “However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”

According to a police report on the incident, obtained by THR, Coogler was detained and handcuffed after attempting to make a transaction at Bank of America on Jan. 7.

Coogler was reportedly wearing a face mask, sunglasses, and a hat when he gave the bank teller a withdrawal slip with a note on the bank.

“I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account,” the note reportedly read. “Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

The teller purportedly mistook the situation as a robbery when the amount of the transaction triggered an alert from Coogler’s account, prompting employees at the bank to call the police.

Coogler and two of his colleagues who were waiting for him outside the bank were then detained by four Atlanta PD officers who had arrived at the scene.

Coogler was reportedly handcuffed and taken outside of the bank by two officers and was later released once his identity was confirmed.

“It was determined later by Sgt. Fernandez that the incident is a mistake by Bank Of America and that Mr. Coogler was never in the wrong and was immediately taken out of handcuff and that suspects # 1 and # 2 was [sic] taken out from the rear of the patrol vehicle,” the police report reads, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Mr. Coogler, as well as suspect # 1 and # 2, was given an explanation of the incident as well as an apology for the mistake by the Bank Of America. Mr. Coogler requested the name as well as the badge number for all the officers on scene.”

In a comment to THR, a Bank of America spokesperson stated, “We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler.”

Coogler has been in Atlanta filming the sequel to his superhero hit Black Panther, which is set for release in November.

