Mother of Fourth Grader Shocked by ‘Horrific’ Letter From MAGA Congresswoman To Son: ‘You Attacked a Child’ 

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) responded to a letter from a fourth grader by telling him he had been propagandized by a teacher who is “indoctrinating you.”

That teacher assigned Christian Mango, a 10-year-old from Greensboro, North Carolina, and his classmates, to write a persuasive essay and send it to someone in a position to act on the request.

In an interview with Fox 8 in Greensboro on Monday, Christian explained that he chose to write to Foxx to urge her to support giving people rebates for purchasing electric vehicles. His mother, Emily Mango, said the topic was chosen by her son.

“What many folks do not realize is that the money that ‘comes from’ the federal government actually comes from ordinary citizens who pay taxes to support that government,” Foxx wrote Christian in reply. “Therefore, your request that ‘the federal government should give a $5,000 tax rebate for all new electric car purchases’ means that the federal government must take that money out of the pockets of hardworking people who may not have the means to buy an electric vehicle in the first place.”

The letter, however, ventured beyond a policy disagreement with the 10-year-old.

“Please ask your teacher to explain propaganda to you,” Foxx continued. “My guess is that your teachers will not give you a good educational experience and help you learn to think as they are too interested in indoctrinating you.”

Emily Mango called the congresswoman’s letter “horrific.”

“Reprehensible response,” she said on Facebook, addressing Foxx. “You crossed a line when you attacked a child and attacked teachers. You don’t deserve to be on a Committee for Education when you talk to children like this and think so lowly of teachers.”

Christian told Fox 8 he did not entirely understand Foxx’s response, but when his mother explained it to him, he said he was upset.

“I think that was wrong,” he said, “because the school didn’t do anything.”

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