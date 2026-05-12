CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten presented numbers that may worry Democrats, even amid President Donald Trump’s sinking approval ratings.

On Tuesday’s CNN News Central, John Berman cited a CNN survey where more than 70% blamed the president for increased costs, and asked Enten if Democrats were benefiting from such numbers. According to the poll, 77% of Americans blame Trump for higher costs of living.

“I think this poll serves as a big time reality check for Democrats, and that is it ain’t over yet, especially with the redistricting when we look ahead to the 2026 race for Congress. You would have thought that the Democrats’ lead would expand on the generic congressional ballot. It didn’t happen,” Enten reported.

From aggregate polling, Enten pointed out that Democrats have gone from the choice to control Congress from plus-six points in March of last year to plus-three points now. He argued Democrats should be far higher in popularity amid controversial moves by Trump, like striking Iran.

“It is within the margin of error. So, despite all of the talk about Donald Trump’s unpopularity, the fact is, Republicans very much remain in the game when it comes to the congressional midterms,” Enten told Berman.

Berman later asked why Democrats aren’t “benefitting” if Trump’s numbers are falling amid the Iran war and high costs.

Enten reported that Trump’s approval rating is 36 points underwater on average, but Democrats are tying him in their own approval rating in surveys.

“There’s no way there’s nowhere Republicans could possibly hold onto the House? But look at this, which party is trusted more in the economy? It’s a tie among registered voters. Just because Donald Trump is unpopular doesn’t make Democrats popular. And when you match Democrats against Republicans, all of a sudden it is a dead heat,” Enten said.

Watch above via CNN.

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