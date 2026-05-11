Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Shares Post Saying Trump Is ‘On Verge of Making Massive Error’ With Potential China Deal

Fox News host Laura Ingraham lamented a report that President Donald Trump was considering making a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping to allow China to build factories in the U.S., quoting the article saying the president was “on verge of making [a] massive error.”

Ingraham has often voiced views aligned with Trump or praised him, like her effusively positive reaction to his State of the Union address in February, and has interviewed the president numerous times. Still, she has pushed back on Trump, especially on certain foreign policy or economic issues.

On Monday, Ingraham shared an article that was published at Raw Story last Friday.

!! “Mr. Trump and Xi Jinping are reportedly considering a deal to allow China to invest $1 trillion in the U.S. largely to build factories on American soil.” Trump on verge of making massive error — against aides' advice: report https://t.co/Xn6woCDJDU — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 11, 2026

Adding two exclamation points, Ingraham quoted from the article in her caption to write, “‘Mr. Trump and Xi Jinping are reportedly considering a deal to allow China to invest $1 trillion in the U.S. largely to build factories on American soil.’ Trump on verge of making massive error — against aides’ advice: report.”

The linked article by Raw Story’s Tom Boggioni reported that Trump was “giving serious consideration to allowing China to make a massive investment in the U.S. — against the advice of some of his closest advisors,” heavily drawing from a column that conservative economist Oren Cass had written for The New York Times.

That deal would be “an unforced error of world-historic proportions,” wrote Cass, and Boggioni added a comment that such a deal would be “undermin[ing] the very trade agenda [Trump] championed.”

Trump was operating with a “fundamental misunderstanding of the relationship” between the U.S. and China, wrote Boggioni, because of how the Chinese Communist Party ” can offer virtually unlimited financial support and access to a virtually unlimited labor pool.”

Boggioni cited Cass’s calculations that a “trillion-dollar infusion of Chinese capital would exceed the total direct investment in the United States made by any other country since the Declaration of Independence,” and “even a fraction of that amount would devastate what remains of American economic defenses, weakening national security and supply-chain resilience while handing the Chinese Communist Party a powerful tool to subvert U.S. markets.”

“Welcoming that model to our shores would be a catastrophe for the United States,” he quoted from Cass’s column, paraphrasing the economist’s warning to write, “If Trump proceeds with the deal, he risks becoming the president who did more than anyone to warn about the dangers of the China relationship — only to embed that relationship, and its dangers, into the foundation of the nation’s economy.”

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