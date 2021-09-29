BREAKING: Britney Spears’ Father Suspended from Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ father has been suspended from his role as his daughter’s conservator.

A judge ruled that Jamie Spears should be removed from the conservatorship. Per Variety:

CPA John Zabel will temporarily replace Spears’ father in the role of conservator of her estate, meaning he will now control all of her financial decisions, for a short term, until next steps are determined, in regards to terminating the conservatorship, altogether. Spears’ conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, who manages her day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions, still remains on the case.

The next step would be formal termination of the conservatorship, and Spears’ attorney has proposed a hearing on that within weeks.

The conservatorship has been in place since 2008, but came back into the spotlight this year after Spears’ harrowing testimony saying it was “abusive” and asking for her life back.

