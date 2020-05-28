Popular rapper Cardi B defended the riots in Minnesota on Twitter, Wednesday claiming, “The people are left with NO CHOICE.”

As the riots were still taking place, Cardi B posted to her Twitter account with 11.9 million followers, “They looting in Minnesota and as much as I don’t like this type of violence it is what it is.”

“Too much peaceful marches,too much trending hashtags and NO SOLUTIONS! The people are left with NO CHOICE,” she continued.

The rapper attached a video to her post of a Target store being looted and destroyed.

They looting in Minnesota and as much as I don’t like this type of violence it is what it is .Too much peaceful marches,too much trending hashtags and NO SOLUTIONS! The people are left with NO CHOICE . pic.twitter.com/IToSr08yBG — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 28, 2020

As reported by CBS, “Looters ransacked, vandalized and burned numerous buildings in the blocks around the 3rd Precinct” of Minneapolis.

“Meanwhile, fires shot up at various businesses — from a Wendy’s to an Autozone — and some burned without fire crews there to knock them down,” CBS detailed, noting, “One fire at an under-construction apartment complex could be seen miles away.”

I came back out. This is my neighborhood. You can see flames for a mile and feel the heat from a block away pic.twitter.com/0kmkBqcFZJ — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

In Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed Monday, a community reels from a second night of protests, marked by looting and buildings on fire as protesters clashed with police. @OmarJimenez reports https://t.co/bBNRgGwgJm pic.twitter.com/Al46RFtu3W — New Day (@NewDay) May 28, 2020

The riots took place after protests arising from the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who died in custody after a police officer was recorded kneeling on his neck despite Floyd repeatedly declaring he couldn’t breath.

As the riots took place, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey pleaded on Twitter, “Please, please Minneapolis. We cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy.”

Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy. The area along Lake has become unsafe. We are asking for your help in keeping the peace tonight. https://t.co/kRZuWGJY29 — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 28, 2020

