Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden took a swipe at Donald Trump on Thursday and compared his October tweet, which noted the U.S. was not prepared for a pandemic, with the president’s tweet that voiced his opinion on the iPhone button.

On October 25, months before the coronavirus outbreak reached the United States, Biden shared a Washington Post article that called attention to the fact that the nation was not equipped to handle a pandemic.

“We are not prepared for a pandemic. Trump has rolled back progress President Obama and I made to strengthen global health security,” Biden added. “We need leadership that builds public trust, focuses on real threats, and mobilizes the world to stop outbreaks before they reach our shores.”

On that very same day, Trump tweeted a message to Apple’s Tim Cook, “The Button on the iPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!”

Two tweets from the same day in October. pic.twitter.com/rsSslLCsTW — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 28, 2020

Biden shared both posts on Thursday, a day after the United States passed the grim milestone of 100,000 American deaths due to the coronavirus, and as Trump is embroiled in a feud with Twitter over fact-checking.

