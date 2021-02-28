Catherine O’Hara’s Husband Pretends to Cut Her Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Short in Awkward Playoff Music Bit

Catherine O’Hara’s husband Bo Welch was set on making the Golden Globe Awards as normal as possible this year — despite all the obstacles.

As O’Hara was getting ready to accept her Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy, Welch began to play audio of a clapping live audience from the cell phone in his hand.

“Thank you, thank you. Thank you, Bo,” O’Hara said, tapping her husband on the wrist before delivering her speech. “I’m grateful just to share your good will for my lovely fellow nominees. This is great, thank you so much. I’m happily and seriously indebted to Eugene and Daniel Levy. From day one they treated me like something like this might happen. They created an inspiring, funny, beautiful family love story in which they let me wear 100 wigs and speak like an alien.”

O’Hara went on to reminisce about her final day on the Schitt’s Creek set, thanking those who made it possible, when Welch began to play the Golden Globe Awards theme song — pretending to play her out as organizers of the event have often done to stars in the past.

“Thank you Dan for loaning me your — No! No!” O’Hara said jokingly, acting as if it were time for her to get off the virtual stage.

“Ok! Thank you CBC for making a show in Canada. Thank you Pop network for –” she quickly spat out before turning to Welch again to add a “seriously?”

Although perhaps a good bit in theory, the virtual setup of this year’s Golden Globes made it a bit awkward and hard to understand.

