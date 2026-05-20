‘How Do His Boots Taste?’ Massie Slaps Back at Republican Colleague for Celebrating His Defeat to Trump-Backed Candidate

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) slapped back at one of his Republican colleagues in Congress on Tuesday after she celebrated his defeat to Trump-backed candidate Ed Gallrein in the Republican primary for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District.

After Massie was defeated in the primary by Gallrein, who had been backed by President Donald Trump and several pro-Israel lobby groups, Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN) celebrated in a social media post.

“Happy to deliver the news to President @realDonaldTrump the results from the KY Primary and his defeat of Thomas Massie,” she wrote in a post, which included a photo of her talking to the president. “Well done, @TeamTrump! Congratulations @EdGallrein!”

In the comments, Massie’s campaign account slapped back, “How do his boots taste?”

How do his boots taste? — Thomas Massie for Congress (@MassieforKY) May 20, 2026

The comment received more than 15,000 likes against Houchin’s 600.

President Trump repeatedly lashed out at Massie and called for his removal in recent months after the congressman pushed for the release of government documents relating to the late child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who was a close friend of Trump for years.

“This is the Epstein administration, and they’re attacking me for trying to get these files released,” said Massie in February, accusing Trump of being part of “the Epstein class.”

On Sunday, Trump urged his supporters in Kentucky to vote Massie out of office, writing, “He voted against almost everything that is good. The Worst Republican Congressman in History. Kentucky, vote the bum out on Tuesday. We can’t live with this troublemaker for another two years. He is a true negative force!!!”

Massie took a swipe at Trump during his concession speech on Tuesday evening, criticizing the president for building a White House ballroom while many Americans were struggling to pay their bills.

“While gas is almost five dollars, and diesel is almost six dollars, they’re talking about a big ballroom they’re going to build,” he said. “It looks like the Roman Empire.”

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