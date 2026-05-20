Fox’s Brit Hume Says Trump Endorsement Has Put Senate Seat ‘In Some Danger’ for Republicans

Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume said President Donald Trump may have helped a Democratic Senate candidate with an ill-advised endorsement.

On Tuesday, Trump endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over Sen. John Cornyn in next week’s runoff, which is happening because neither Texan gained a majority of the vote in March’s GOP Senate primary.

The attorney general has a scandal-ridden record that includes an impeachment by the GOP-controlled Texas House of Representatives for abusing his office. Those impeachment articles allege that Paxton used his office to assist a donor, Nate Paul, who was the subject of a federal investigation. Paul also employed a woman who was having an affair with Paxton, at the attorney general’s behest.

The winner of next week’s runoff will face state Democratic Rep. James Talarico in the general election.

On Wednesday’s Special Report, Bret Baier pointed to a Wall Street Journal editorial saying Trump “will deserve complete and total credit” if Paxton wins and loses to Talarico.

“The reasons he didn’t get it are pretty flimsy on the president’s part,” Hume said of Cornyn not getting the president’s endorsement. Hume went on to essentially bury Cornyn’s chances of defeating Paxton.

“And I think that the seat is now at least in some danger,” he added. “Look, Texas is still Texas. Ken Paxton may yet win, but he has a ton of baggage. There’s no doubt about that, and he doesn’t really bring in all segments of the Republican base. So we’ll see. And Talarico, he’s got some baggage, too, but he’s a slick talker and impresses a lot of people. So, he’s got a shot now that maybe he didn’t have if his opponent had been Cornyn.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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