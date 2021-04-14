Chet Hanks’ Ex-Girlfriend Sues Him for $1 Million Over Alleged Physical, Racist Verbal Abuse

Chet Hanks’ ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker has sued him for $1 million, alleging he both physically assaulted her and verbally abused her, even threatening her on several occasions.

The civil lawsuit, filed in Fort Bend County, TX on Tuesday, accuses Hanks of assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

During one altercation, which occurred in October 2020, while the then-couple was in New Orleans for Hanks’ role in Your Honor, Parker claimed that Hanks called her a “ghetto Black bitch” and threatened “murder-suicide” just weeks before she left him.

Hanks allegedly became angry and violent when Parker told him she wanted to go out for dinner — pushing her and saying, “[He was] Chet Hanks and she wasn’t shit, no one would believe her, she was just a ghetto Black bitch.”

Parker’s suit comes just one month after Hanks filed his own lawsuit against her for theft, assault, conversion, and battery.

Hanks claimed Parker had “stolen money from him to pay for her travel expenses and travel expenses for her friend,” and sued her right after declaring that Summer 2021 would be “#WhiteBoySummer.”

On Tuesday afternoon in Richmond, TX, Parker’s attorneys Kevin Murray and D’Angelo Lowe held a press conference regarding her suit, labeling Hanks’ alleged actions as “an ever-escalating pattern of domestic abuse.”

According to the suit, Hanks’ threats “intensified” on Dec. 22, 2020, when the couple was in Sugar Land, TX:

During the week of Christmas Defendant Hank’s threats intensified. Defendant Hanks threatened to ‘blow [Parker’s] brains out.’ He threatened a murder suicide because he did not want to live and would blow his brains out, too. This conversation took place at 3 a.m. Parker’s 9-year-old twins were in 5 the house. Parker fearing for their safety, waited until Defendant Hanks was asleep and took them to her mother’s home. She returned to the home they shared and hid Defendant Hank’s gun so he would not have access to it.

Hanks also allegedly drove “erratically” on Jan. 6 after Parker told him the relationship was not sustainable, and two days later, grabbed a knife and “came at her” despite agreeing to separate.

According to the Daily Beast, Hanks’ lawyer Marty Singer denied the allegations, claiming that she sued him “in response to the lawsuit filed by Chet Hanks against Ms. Parker on March 4, 2021.”

“The day after Chet Hanks confronted Kiana Parker about stealing money from his credit card, while Ms. Parker was accompanied by a huge male carrying a gun she viciously attacked Chet, which caused him to profusely bleed. It is all on video and the undisputed video tells the whole story,” Singer told the Daily Beast.

Hanks posted several videos to social media following the press conference and news of the suit, including a music video for “White Boy Summer,” as well as an Instagram post that features him dancing shirtless to his own music video with caption, “DONT BELIEVE THE #FAKENEWS… #WBS OH WE LIT LIT… YOU FEEL THE ENERGY LETS GET IT 🤑🤑🤑 LINK IN BIO.”

