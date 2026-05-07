Jon Stewart Calls Out ‘Corporate Media’ for Providing ‘Lubricant’ for Trump’s Iran War

Jon Stewart accused “corporate media” of providing “lubricant” for conflicts, from the Iraq war to the current one in Iran.

On Stewart’s The Weekly Show, he was joined by Democracy Now! host Amy Goodman and during a discussion on the current war and its similarities to other Middle East military operations, Stewart knocked the media and officials in President Donald Trump’s administration.

“I always felt that that was part of what happened in Iraq is there is a certain [feeling] within the corporate media environment that war’s more interesting than not war and it’s a good story and it’s a buildup and they almost create the kind of — I’m not saying they create the war, but they do create a kind of a lubricant for the war that allows it to…they take some of the friction out of the tube,” Stewart told Goodman.

Trump said this week there is a potential deal on the table with Iran to end the conflict. Though a ceasefire was put in place, the conflict has only continued. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced this month that U.S. military forces were being tasked with helping ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz that have been targeted by Iran.

Rubio warned Iran not to “test the will” of Trump and promised “economic collapse” if they continue their actions.

Trump also said that if the new deal is not agreed to, “the bombing starts.”

Goodman agreed with Stewart’s assessment of the media during war time.

“In a time of war, the media tends to circle the wagons around the White House. Look at what President Trump said this past weekend. He said, if you question the war — I think he said, if you say that the U.S. is losing the war or not winning the war that is treason,” she said.

Jon and Amy Goodman unpack the similarities between how administrations use the media in selling the Iraq and Iran Wars. @democracynow #theweeklyshow #jonstewart #politics pic.twitter.com/yoZVPmVNfk — The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart (@weeklyshowpod) May 7, 2026

Trump said recently be believes it’s “treasonous” to say the U.S. is losing the war and running low on weapons supplies.

Stewart also knocked Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for going “biblical” in his own shots at critics of the war, noting he’s lashed out at “Pharisees” when knocking critics and coverage of the war. The Biblical term refers to opponents of Jesus Christ.

“Hegseth called them Pharisees!” Stewart told Goodman. “I mean, he went Biblical, that if you were to question their decisions, you’re literally against God. Forget about even America.”

Watch above via The Weekly Show.

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