Fox’s Dana Perino Bluntly Confronts Trump Energy Secretary on Gas Prices: ‘Hard’ for People to ‘Stomach This Much Longer’

Fox News anchor Dana Perino pressed Trump Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Thursday over the increase in gas prices in the U.S. resulting from the war in Iran.

During a lengthy interview, Perino asked Wright, “And what about people’s concern about gas prices? They’re seeing numbers that give them some heartburn and some heartache, and it’s hard for a lot of people to figure out how they’re going to stomach this for much longer.”

“It is, and of course, it’s been tough for our administration as well. This is an administration—the first Trump term and the second Trump term—all about lowering energy prices and an incredibly successful record in doing that,” replied Wright, adding:

So when President Trump looked at the trade-offs of going into Iran right now, he knew his sort of beautiful record of just constantly pushing down energy prices, gasoline headline prices as well. But Iran has roughly a thousand pounds of uranium enriched to 60 percent, massively higher than you ever need for any commercial power production. It’s actually quite close to weapon-grade uranium. So they just get to this threshold where they’re not far away from nuclear bombs. President Trump is absolutely unwilling to hand the next administration a nuclear arm.

Wright’s response mirrored much of the rhetoric from President Donald Trump in recent weeks, who has argued that higher gas prices were a reasonable trade-off to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Gas is currently sitting at around $4.56 a gallon, which is up from a national average of $2.83 in February – before the war began.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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