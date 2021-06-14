Chrissy Teigen Apologizes Again Amid Cyberbullying Scandal: ‘I Was a Troll, Full Stop’

Chrissy Teigen has apologized for a second time amid accusations of cyberbullying involving Courtney Stodden and other public figures.

“Hi all. It has been a VERY humbling few weeks. I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done,'” Teigen wrote in a Monday Medium post.

“Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.”

Teigen questioned how she could have sent such “awful (awful, awful)” tweets, writing that while she has apologized publicly to Stodden, there are others to whom she still needs to say sorry.

She labeled the process of reaching out to those she once targeted as her “own version of that show My Name is Earl!” — in which the protagonist, a past crook named Earl, attempts to right his past wrongs after winning the lottery.

“There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does,” she continued. “Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Stodden, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, claimed Teigen would send private messages “tell[ing] me to kill myself,” adding comments such as, “‘I can’t wait for you to die.’”

“Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees Emma Stone,” Teigen also wrote in a since-deleted tweet from January 2011, referring to Lindsay Lohan’s admission that she has harmed herself in the past.

Former 16 and Pregnant star Farrah Abraham has also recently called out Teigen for her past tweets, saying Teigen never apologized for writing, “farrah abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape. in other news you’re a whore and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry [sic].”

Teigen’s tweets resurfaced after she took a brief break from Twitter, citing abuse she’s received and the negative role the platform has played in her life.

“Now, confronted with some of the things that I said, I cringe to my core. I’ll honestly get sharp, stabbing pains in my body, randomly remembering my asshole past, and I deserve it,” Teigen wrote in her statement. “Words have consequences and there are real people behind the Twitter handles I went after. I wasn’t just attacking some random avatar, but hurting young women — some who were still girls — who had feelings.”

