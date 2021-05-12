Chrissy Teigen Apologizes for Bullying Courtney Stodden On Social Media: ‘I Am Ashamed and Completely Embarrassed’

Chrissy Teigen is apologizing for her years of bullying Courtney Stodden on social media.

As we noted Tuesday, Stodden had said of Teigen, in an interview with The Daily Beast, “She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’”

Stodden, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, became the subject of mockery in 2011 when they married then-51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison at the age of 16.

On Wednesday, Teigen owned up to her part in cyber bullying Stodden during that time period.

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world,” Teigen began a series of tweets. “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be.”

She added, “I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that…is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

Teigen continued, “I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.”

The model concluded, “And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

Stodden later told TMZ, “I accept her apology and forgive her,” but also threw some shade in the process. “But, the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter,” the reality star said.

Stodden also went on to question Teigen’s motives for issuing the mea culpa, saying, “All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.”

