Chrissy Teigen deleted her incredibly popular Twitter account on Wednesday — citing the negative role the social media platform plays in her life.

“For over 10 years you guys have been my world,” Teigen wrote in a thread to her 13.7 million followers. “But it’s time to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

Giving fans a glimpse into her personal life, Teigen often posted jokes and fun anecdotes about her children and husband John Legend, sometimes quipping that he looks like everyone’s favorite aardvark, Arthur.

But the star did not always post the good — in October 2020, Teigen shared a heartbreaking tweet about her miscarriage, even posting a picture of her grieving in the hospital.

Teigen gained praise and well-wishes following the reveal, yet many also condemned her for publicizing the moment.

“I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter,” she said in her parting message, referencing her critics. “No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised.”

“My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as!” Teigen added, acknowledging her own missteps on the platform. “Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!”

Using her blunt, filterless internet persona, Teigen had transformed her social media accounts into must-visit pages for her fans. The model and cookbook author often engaged with fans on Twitter, also calling out harsh critics — yet she has now admitted that the platform negatively impacted her well being.

Teigen, one of Hollywood’s starkest Donald Trump critics, also tirelessly roasted the former president on Twitter — even getting blocked by the official POTUS account.

“My life goal is to make people happy,” she wrote in her final thread. “The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

