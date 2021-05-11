Courtney Stodden: Chrissy Teigen Sent DMs Telling Me to ‘Kill Myself’

Courtney Stodden, who made headlines in 2011 when they married 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison at the age of 16, alleged in a new interview that Chrissy Teigen severely bullied them on social media at the time.

Stodden, who’s non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, told The Daily Beast that Teigen was among the celebrities who was malicious to them as a teenager after garnering publicity for marrying a much older man.

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself,” Stodden told the outlet. “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’”

This isn’t the first time that Stodden has accused the supermodel of online harassment. In March, after Teigen briefly quit Twitter due to all the “negativity” she was receiving, Stodden called her out in an interview with TMZ.

“It was just so hypocritical of her,” they said. “I think, for me, because I experienced so much harassment and bullying from her when I was just 16 years old, just 17 years old, just 18 years old, at a time when I needed help. Like, I was being abused.”

Stodden continued, “She has sent me so many different tweets. Private DMs, up ’til a couple years ago. It’s so damaging when you have someone like Chrissy Teigen bullying children.”

Teigen has yet to comment on the allegations that she privately encouraged Stodden to commit suicide, but BuzzFeed posted 2011 tweets from Teigen showing her saying she wanted the then-teen to die.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]