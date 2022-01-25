Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Cheryl Hines has broken her silence on the anti-vaccine, conspiracy theory-filled rant her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched into at the “Defeat the Mandates” rally in Washington D.C.

“What we’re seeing today, what we’re seeing today, is what I call turnkey totalitarianism,” Kennedy told the rally audience on Sunday. “They are putting in place all of these technological mechanisms for control we’ve never seen before. It’s been the ambition of every totalitarian state from the beginning of mankind to control every aspect of behavior, of conduct, of thought, and to obliterate dissent. None them have been able to do it. They didn’t have the technological capacity.”

Kennedy went on to compare those defying vaccine mandates to Jewish people who hid from Nazis during the Holocaust.

“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did,” he said. “I visited in 1962 East Germany with my father, and met people who had climbed the wall and escaped, so it was possible — many died doing it, but it was possible.”

The comments garnered a response from the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Place and Museum, who took to Twitter to slam Kennedy’s rant as “a sad symptom of moral & intellectual decay.”

“Exploiting of the tragedy of people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany – including children like Anne Frank – in a debate about vaccines & limitations during global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral & intellectual decay,” they wrote.

Prompted by another Twitter user, Hines later responded to the statement on Twitter, clarifying that she does not agree with her husband.

My husband’s opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues. — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) January 25, 2022

“My husband’s opinions are not a reflection of my own,” she wrote. “While we love each other, we differ on many current issues.”

Hines went on to agree with a Twitter user who suggested her statement should read, “No one should compare anything to the horrors of the Holocaust. My husband was wrong to do so.”

“Yes, I agree with you,” she wrote.

