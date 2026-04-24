‘Please Help Me’: Lindsey Graham Makes Ritualistic Election-Year Plea for Money on Fox News

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared on Fox News on Thursday night and made his quasi-regular plea to viewers to send him money.

Graham is up for reelection in November’s midterm elections, though his seat is considered solidly red, according to Cook Political Report. Nevertheless, the senator used his appearance on Hannity to praise President Donald Trump and ask for campaign cash.

“We’re in a fight for the heart and soul of this country. I’m in a fight. I need your help. I hate to say this, but I’ve been outraised twice by Democrats,” he said, before directing viewers to go to his website to “help me if you can.”

“I’ve been with President Trump at every step,” he continued. “I think he’s been a great president. He makes us safer. He makes us more prosperous. The Democrats have money. I don’t know where they’re getting all this money, but I need your help.”

Graham went on to plug his website two more times while saying, “Please help me if you can.”

Back in February, Graham went on Hannity and asked viewers to “pray” and give money to his campaign fund.

“We’re getting wiped out financially,” he said at the time. “I don’t know where the hell all this money’s coming from, but everybody out there, if you can help, help tonight. The money goes to a good cause. It’s gonna save our country. God bless Donald Trump.”

During his race against Jaime Harrison in 2020, Graham appeared on Fox & Friends and said, “I’m being killed, financially,” while directing viewers to his site. In that campaign, Graham asked Fox News viewers for money in at least eight separate appearances.

In April 2023, Graham appeared on Hannity and urged viewers to donate money to Trump, who had just been indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

“I’m sorry I’m so upset. But please help President Trump,” Graham said then, while Trump was a presidential candidate. “If you can afford five or 10 bucks, if you can’t afford a dollar, fine. Just pray.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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