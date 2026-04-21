Rep. Troy Carter (D-LA) hammered Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over the wild news stories about his animal escapades, calling on Kennedy to focus less on “whale heads, bear heads and raccoon parts!”

Kennedy testified before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday to review the Trump administration’s budget proposal for the Health and Human Services Department’s 2027 fiscal year.

Carter seized the opportunity to tell Kennedy what he should really be prioritizing in his role.

“Mr. Secretary, I got two seconds, respectfully, you know what I’d really wish you’d spend more time on?” he said. “More time thinking about the American people, less time talking about whale heads, bear heads, and raccoon parts! Talking about what’s important to the American people and how they can—”

Kennedy quickly snapped back at Carter.

“I don’t talk about any of those things!” Kennedy said. “You guys are all talking—”

The dialogue was cut short by Vice Chair Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) as Carter’s time was up.

Carter:I really wish you'd spend more time thinking about the American people, less time talking about whale heads, bear heads, and raccoon parts. RFK JR: I DON’T TALK ABOUT ANY OF THOSE THINGS pic.twitter.com/9dYX0HQPGU — Acyn (@Acyn) April 21, 2026

Kennedy recently made headlines for a bonkers story that he cut “the penis off a roadkill raccoon.”

“I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the penis out of a road-killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be,” Kennedy is quoted as saying in New York Post writer Isabel Vincent‘s new book, RFJ Jr.

He alleged that he collected the genitals to “study them later” while his “kids waited patiently in the car.”

It’s not the first time Kennedy’s encounters with animals and roadkill have made waves.

He has admitted to keeping a “freezer full” of roadkill meat his “whole life” and claimed responsibility for leaving a dead bear cub in New York’s Central Park more than a decade ago.

Reportedly, Kennedy intended to skin and eat the bear he’d found in Upstate New York, but ran out of time after making a trip to Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn. Instead, he abandoned the dead cub in Central Park and staged the scene to make it look as though it had been struck and killed by a cyclist.

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