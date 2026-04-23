Fox News’ Sean Hannity directly asked FBI Director Kash Patel if there’s “any truth” to reports he “used” his agency to investigate a journalist behind an unflattering report focused on Patel and his girlfriend.

Patel joined Hannity on Wednesday evening, and a “hesitant” Hannity asked Patel about the new reporting while noting his own problems with The New York Times, saying he considered suing based on a piece about him and his views on Covid-19.

New York Times investigative reporter Michael S. Schmidt reported on Wednesday that the FBI started investigating in March after a piece alleged Patel had used FBI resources to provide his country singer girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, security and transportation.

“Agents interviewed the girlfriend, queried databases for information on the reporter, Elizabeth Williamson, and recommended moving forward to determine whether Ms. Williamson broke federal stalking laws,” Schmidt wrote, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Patel is also currently suing The Atlantic for $250 million after a bombshell report cited witnesses who gave accounts of alleged “excessive drinking” and “unexplained absences” by Patel, which have raised concern in the FBI and Department of Justice.

Patel called the Times story “baseless” and made a series of accusations. He said the report led to a death threat against his girlfriend, which a man has since been charged with.

“I’m reading that they’re going after you that you used the FBI because you didn’t like a story about your girlfriend. And is there any truth to that? Because I’ve known you a long time. It just doesn’t sound like you,” Hannity said.

“Absolutely not,” Patel said. “The reality is — and thanks, Sean — is that the same reporter delivered a baseless story which caused a direct threat of life to my girlfriend. And that’s not me saying that. This individual has been charged, arrested, and is in court. And he said, as a direct result of The New York Times reporting, he wanted to take a rifle and canoe my girlfriend’s face. We are going to protect not only me and my loved ones, but every American that is threatened.”

Check out the exchange below:

SEAN HANNITY: You know, I’m hesitant to ask you this next question, but I think you might want an opportunity to respond only because with The New York Times, I remember there wasn’t one, but there were two articles written about me, if my mother or my grandmother, I don’t remember exactly, listened to Sean Hannity’s advice on Covid, they’d be dead. And I went to my lawyer, wanted to sue them, I was really pissed off. And at the end of the day, we decided not to go forward with it, but it was such a blatant lie. And I’m reading that they’re going after you, that you used the FBI because you didn’t like a story about your girlfriend. Is there any truth to that? Because I’ve known you a long time. It just doesn’t sound like you. KASH PATEL: Absolutely not. The reality is — and thanks, Sean — is that the same reporter delivered a baseless story which caused a direct threat of life to my girlfriend. And that’s not me saying that. This individual has been charged, arrested, and is in court. And he said, as a direct result of The New York Times reporting, he wanted to take a rifle and canoe my girlfriend’s face. We are going to protect not only me and my loved ones, but every American that is threatened. And the baseless New York Times came in over the top today and tried to delete that past reporting, refused to accept our comments, and refused to turn the attention to the actual court pleadings and the myriad of threats that have resulted to me and mine based on this baseless reporting. But here’s the thing. Me and mine are like you and President [Donald] Trump. We’re as tough as they come. We’re not going to stand down. We’re not going to take a knee on this one or anything.

Watch above via Fox News.

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