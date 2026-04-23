‘Sometimes I Feel Like They’re Trying to Kill Us!’ The View Smashes the Panic Button Over RFK Jr

Co-hosts of ABC’s The View hit the panic button over Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s congressional testimony on his leadership at HHS.

Kennedy has testified for the past seven business days about everything from the current measles outbreak to the future of A.I. in medicine.

The show played a clip of Kennedy saying A.I. is going to “revolutionize medicine” and may someday “made the FDA irrelevant.”

“I was just reading about a dog that had cancer and his owner used A.I. to develop a personalized treatment that cured the cancer,” Kennedy told lawmakers Thursday.

Alyssa Farah Griffin said statements like these show that Kennedy’s leadership isn’t serious.

“This is our expert, somebody who does not have a medical degree, who does not have a background in science,” Griffin said.

“And right now — so MRNA vaccines, which is how we got the Covid vaccine — the MRNA research has found this massive breakthrough that could help cure pancreatic cancer, one of the most deadly, fast-moving cancers,” Griffin said.

“Someone very close to me, we lost to pancreatic cancer, and someone else close to me has it right now. And Health and Human Services under RFK — they canceled $500 million in funding for MRNA vaccine research. That has real-life consequences! Everyday experts who spent their lives dedicated to science are working to save lives. And these cuts to grants — that is not getting nearly enough attention, and we’re going to feel the consequences for decades to come,” Griffin said.

Whoopi Goldberg added, “You used to be able to go to the CDC and get information on where the trials were. They have cleared all that information out. They’ve taken all of that information away. People’s health — people are dying, they don’t have access to the information!”

Goldberg expressed frustration at Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who is a medical doctor and voted to confirm RFK Jr to HHS.

“You let him on there!” Goldberg exclaimed, looking into the camera. “You did not say, ‘This is not a good idea.’ I’m really mad at you, too. I’m really mad.”

“You know, sometimes I feel like they’re trying to kill us,” said Joy Behar.

“You think?” Goldberg asked.

“Here you’ve got a guy who’s is in charge of our health, who is a former heroin addict, a — he swam in sewage! Who does that? And that snorted cocaine off a toilet seat. This is who is in charge of your health, America. Do not put up with this. We’re in a lot of trouble. Don’t we — don’t people see that?” wondered Behar.

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.

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